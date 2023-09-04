ADVERTISEMENT

CM condoles death of ISRO scientist

September 04, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of ISRO scientist Valarmathi, who served as the ‘Mission Range Speaker’ and was the voice behind the countdown during ISRO rocket launches.

