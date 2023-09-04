CM condoles death of ISRO scientist

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of ISRO scientist Valarmathi, who served as the ‘Mission Range Speaker’ and was the voice behind the countdown during ISRO rocket launches.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
September 04, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - Chennai
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of ISRO scientist Valarmathi, who served as the ‘Mission Range Speaker’ and was the voice behind the countdown during ISRO rocket launches.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
To enjoy additional benefits
Make most of your subscription
CONNECT WITH US