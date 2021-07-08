CM condoles death of Dilip Kumar

CHENNAI

08 July 2021 01:33 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday condoled actor Dilip Kumar’s death.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said he was saddened by the death of the superstar. “Dilip Kumar, who was referred to as the ‘tragedy king’, was a colossus of Indian cinema. He also worked for the people’s welfare, as a member of the Rajya Sabha,” he said, expressing his condolences to the family.

Advertising

Advertising