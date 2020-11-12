CM condemns Stalin for raising suspicion on Doraikkannu’s death

Virudhunagar

12 November 2020 01:44 IST

‘Regrettable that some are indulging in cheap politics even when it comes to deaths’

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday accused DMK president M.K. Stalin of indulging in “cheap politics” by raising doubts on the “declaration of death” of former Agriculture Minister R. Doraikkannu. The Leader of Opposition had recently insinuated that Doraikkannu’s death was declared only after huge sums of money was extracted from his associates.

The Chief Minister pointed out that Mr. Stalin’s father and former Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi, was also admitted to the same private hospital.

“Come out with facts as to what the mystery behind the death of the Minister is. Are you finding fault with the hospital’s treatment or with the doctors and nurses who treated him?” Mr. Palaniswami asked, giving medical details in the case. It is regrettable that some are indulging in cheap politics even when it comes to deaths, he said.

Stalin frustrated

The Chief Minister said Mr. Stalin, out of frustration, was making slanderous remarks. “He has been day dreaming and trying to find some fault or the other with our government,” he said.

The State government extended all kinds of help to former DMK MLA J. Anbazhagan and former Congress MP H. Vasanthakumar when they were admitted to private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, and supplied life-saving drugs to them.

Recalling that Mr. Stalin was highly critical about the spike in COVID-19 cases in the State in July, he said The DMK chief used to compare Tamil Nadu’s infection rate with that of Kerala. But now, the rate of infection has come down in Tamil Nadu, whereas it is on the rise in Kerala. “As a Leader of the Opposition he should have a heart to appreciate the State government [now],” he said.

Without naming Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan for making the same comparison, Mr. Palaniswami said he would realise the fact, had he stayed in Kerala for 10 days.

He thanked medical staff and government departments for their hardwork in bringing down the infection in the State. “Do not belittle the dedication of the workers,” he said.

He appealed to the Opposition to desist from indulging in cheap politics, and urged them to come up with constructive plans for the betterment of the people of the State.

Stating that cases were pending against the former DMK Minister, he said, “Even Mr. Stalin might be debarred from contesting elections for six years, if his election case that is being heard in the Supreme Court goes against him.”