CM commissions new facilities of Sankara Nethralaya

Chief Minister Stalin virtually commissioning the Sankara Nethralaya facilities on Monday.  

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin commissioned on Monday two new facilities of Sankara Nethralaya.

The eye hospital with its main branch on College Road, Nungambakkam, has opened a facility in St. Thomas Mount and another in Raja Annamalai Puram. They were commissioned to mark the 43rd anniversary of the institution.

Mr. Stalin commissioned the buildings virtually from his office.

Senior officials of Sankara Nethralaya, including chairman Girish Shiva Rao, vice-chairman T.S. Surendran and secretary G. Ramachandran were present.

Free treatment

Earlier Sankara Nethralaya’s governing body officials took the Chief Minister on a virtual tour of the Jaslok Community Ophthalmic Centre, a facility which will offer free service in St. Thomas Mount, and the expanded Raja Annamalai Puram clinic.


