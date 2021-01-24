CM commissions elevated bridge across Sankarabarani

PUDUCHERRY

24 January 2021 23:55 IST

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Sunday commissioned an elevated bridge across the river Sankarabarani at Thirukanji in Villianur commune.

The project was taken up at a cost estimate of ₹29.97 crore.

It was part of a slew of infrastructure upgrades to ease traffic congestion in the city and approach routes that include a four-lane highway between Mamallapuram and Puducherry, besides a four-lane road from Madagadipattu to Puducherry.

PWD Minister A. Namassivayam, S.V. Sugumaran, MLA of Mangalam, and officials also participated in the event.