CM commissions elevated bridge across Sankarabarani

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY 24 January 2021 23:55 IST
Updated: 24 January 2021 23:55 IST

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Sunday commissioned an elevated bridge across the river Sankarabarani at Thirukanji in Villianur commune.

The project was taken up at a cost estimate of ₹29.97 crore.

It was part of a slew of infrastructure upgrades to ease traffic congestion in the city and approach routes that include a four-lane highway between Mamallapuram and Puducherry, besides a four-lane road from Madagadipattu to Puducherry.

PWD Minister A. Namassivayam, S.V. Sugumaran, MLA of Mangalam, and officials also participated in the event.

