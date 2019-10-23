CM chairs review meeting on monsoon preparedness

In view of the monsoon forecast predicting heavy rain in the State over the next few days, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami chaired a meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday to review the arrangements being made and the precautionary measures being taken to handle the situation.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to complete all pending work in relation to monsoon preparedness. A total of 9,909 first responders have been positioned across the State, and steps have been taken to store excess water. To shelter those likely to be shifted from low-lying areas in case of flooding, a total of 121 multi-purpose halls, 4,768 schools, 105 colleges, 2,394 marriage halls and community centres have been kept ready.

Mr. Palaniswami instructed the officials to ensure that tree-cutting equipment and the necessary workforce were arranged at the earliest. He directed that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel be sent to the Nilgiris district, where heavy rainfall is predicted.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Forests Minister Dindigul C. Sreenivasan, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan, Electricity Minister P. Thangamani, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar and Revenue and Disaster Management Minister R.B. Udhayakumar were present at the meeting.

Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, Director General of Police J.K. Tripathy, Commissioner of Revenue Administration J. Radhakrishnan and senior officials also took part.