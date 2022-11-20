CM chairs review meeting on dhotis, saris distribution for Pongal

November 20, 2022 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday chaired a meeting on free distribution of dhotis and saris to ration card-holders during Pongal.

He also inspected the products kept ready for distribution. Minister for Public Works and Highways E.V. Velu; Minister for Textiles and Handlooms R. Gandhi; Chief Secretary Irai Anbu; Finance Secretary N. Muruganandam; and Dharmendra Pratap Yadav, Secretary, Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi Department, were present.

Mr. Irai Anbu reviewed the preparations for the Karthigai Deepam festival at the Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai.