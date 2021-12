CM chairs meeting to review damaged roads, bridges

Chennai

29 December 2021 01:05 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the status of roads and bridges damaged during the Northeast monsoon.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu, Minister for Rural Development Kr. Periakaruppan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials participated in the meeting.

