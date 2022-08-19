CM chairs meeting on online gaming

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired a meeting on Thursday and reviewed the steps being taken to control the illegal drug menace in the State.

According to a communication from the government, the meeting, held at the Secretariat, also discussed the issue of online gaming and the proposal to bring in legislation, as announced earlier.

Law Minister S. Regupathy, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu and senior officials were present.