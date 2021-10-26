Tamil Nadu

CM chairs meeting of economic advisory panel

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chairing a virtual meeting of his economic advisory council  

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday chaired a virtual meeting of his economic advisory council.

Members of the panel — former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan, Nobel laureate Esther Duflo of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), development economist Jean Dreze, former Chief Economic Advisor to the Union government Aravind Subramanian and former Union Finance Secretary S. Narayan — took part in the meeting virtually.

Minister for Finance Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and Finance Secretary S. Krishnan also took part in the virtual meet.


