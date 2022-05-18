CM chairs first review meeting of DISHA

May 18, 2022

Stalin asks officials to get funds from the Centre for various schemes

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday directed officials to expedite work in various departments and complete them on schedule and to ensure that Tamil Nadu becomes the leading State in implementing projects. Chairing the first meeting of the State-level District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA), Mr. Stalin said officials should take steps to get funds from the Union government for various schemes in the State. The Chief Minister shared details of a few schemes that were taken up for review on Wednesday. He said under the MGNREGS, 80 lakh beneficiaries were given work translating to 34 crore man-hours in 2021-22. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, 14.54 lakh drinking water connections were given in 2021-22; disbursed ₹21,392 crore loans to self-help groups (SHGs) against a target of ₹20, 000 crore, and 36,957 new SHGs were formed against a target of 32,000.



