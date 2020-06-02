CM calls on Governor

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami called on Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday evening and submitted a report on the precautionary measures taken against COVID-19 and relief measures undertaken during the lockdown.

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, DGP J.K. Tripathy and Health Secretary Beela Rajesh were present.