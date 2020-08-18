CM blames L-G for issuing order to close down AFT mill

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Monday accused Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi of “unilaterally” issuing the closure order for the Anglo-French Textiles (AFT) mill overlooking government’s various suggestions to restart operations.
Addressing a press conference, Mr. Narayanasamy alleged that the Lt. Governor had obtained sanction from the Centre to close down the mill even as the government was exploring alternatives to rescue the AFT mill.
Besides, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani had assured a visiting delegation that an experts panel would be sent to inspect the mill and submit recommendations.
According to the Chief Minister, the Vijayan committee recommendation was to make the ‘C’ unit operational and constitute a special committee to examine the viability of ‘A’ and ‘B’ units and act in accordance with its finding. The government was in favour of providing employees of A and B units with a VRS option and mobilising compensation money either through sale of land or availing a bank loan, he said.
“We will write to the Centre again to demand revival of the mill,” Mr. Narayanasamy said.
