CM being “anti-Hindu” by not wishing for Deepavali, says Vanathi

November 11, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s National Mahila Morcha president and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan on Saturday alleged that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was being “anti-Hindu” by not extending wishes for the Hindu festival of Deepavali. In a statement, she said no one expected Mr. Stalin, as the president of the DMK, to wish for Deepavali. However, as a Chief Minister, it was his responsibility to treat people of all faiths equally. She contended that Chief Ministers from the DMK had never extended their greetings for Hindu festivals alone. According to her, Deepavali was celebrated with more enthusiasm in Tamil Nadu than other States, and the festival-related business from firecrackers and textiles has contributed to the State’s development.