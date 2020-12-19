TN CM begins campaign for 2021 Assembly elections from his Edappadi constituency

DMK has not won in Edappadi constituency in 43 years, the Chief Minister said, while highlighting the achievements of the AIADMK government

Proud of his government’s achievements over the past four years, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami confidently launched his campaign for the 2021 Assembly elections from Edappadi, his constituency here, to retain power in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Palaniswami offered prayers at Sendrayan Perumal Temple in Periyasoragai on Saturday morning along with party cadre and enthusiastic local residents. Starting the campaign at Periyasoragai, he said, “The AIADMK has been in power for 31 years, the party that been in power the longest in Tamil Nadu. The dreams of leaders of the party M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa are being fulfilled by this government.”

‘Never dreamt of being CM’

Stating that he became Chief Minister by god’s grace and had never dreamt of it, he said the Opposition had said his government would not last long. “But the government is successfully continuing in its fourth year,” said Mr. Palaniswami, who was chosen as Chief Minister at a resort near Chennai by V.K. Sasikala, a close confidant of Jayalalithaa, before she was sent to jail in the disproportionate assets case.

“Not just M.K. Kanimozhi, even if the entire DMK leadership starts their campaign here [Edappadi], the AIADMK- alliance will win with the highest majority in the elections,” he said. “When the present government came to power, the State faced a severe drought. But the government ensured water supply to all. During cyclones, the government acted swiftly and the Ministers were sent to monitor relief measures to districts. Compensation was immediately offered,” he said.

‘COVID-19 cases have reduced’

Talking about COVID-19 containment measures, he said the guidance offered by the State-appointed expert committee, WHO and the Union Health Ministry was followed, and due to the excellent measures taken by the government, the number of positive cases has gradually reduced compared to other States.

Mr. Palaniswami said that during the monthly review meeting with the Chief Ministers, the Prime Minister himself appreciated the containment measures taken by the State government and advised other States to follow the measures taken by Tamil Nadu.

“The Opposition leader is criticising and asking what schemes has the EPS government implemented and has any one benefited? Today, the State is amassing awards from Central government in all departments,” he said.

Talking about the Kudimaramathu scheme and the State receiving an award for water management, Mr. Palaniswami asked what were the schemes implemented during the DMK regime for water management. “Tamil Nadu is one of the States with power surplus now and there are no power cuts today. However, during the DMK regime people never knew when the power supply would be cut,” he recalled.

Mr. Palaniswami said that through the investor summit held in 2019, 304 companies signed MoUs and investments to the tune of ₹3 lakh crore have been promised to the State. Even during COVID-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu was the only State in India to have attracted investments for ₹60,000 crore.

‘Undefeated in 43 years’

Talking about various development projects implemented in Edappadi constituency, Mr.Palaniswami said that not once in 43 years has the DMK in Edappadi Assembly constituency. “Edappadi is a stronghold of AIADMK and only the AIADMK alliance will win here in the upcoming elections,” he said. The Chief Minister said that wherever he goes, people now refer to him as ‘Edappadiyar’ and that fame belongs to them (the people), he said.

Mr. Palaniswami said that this government implemented the Mettur surplus water scheme. He also mentioned the providing of 7.5% reservation for government school students in medical colleges. He added that through the Chief Minister’s Special Grievance Redressal Scheme, government officials visited the public and addressed their grievances.

HR&CE Minister Sevoor.S. Ramachandran, former minister C. Ponnaiyan and AIADMK legislators took part in the event.