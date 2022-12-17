CM attends Madras Christian College Higher Secondary School reunion

  1. EPaper
December 17, 2022 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday participated at an event marking the reunion of former students (OSA Reunion 2022) of Madras Christian College Higher Secondary School, Chetpet.

Mr. Stalin inaugurated the basketball court renovated by the 1972 batch and solar power projects donated by 1970 and 1981 batches. He unveiled the Crest carved by D. Ganesh an alumnus of 2017 batch.

G.J. Manohar, Headmaster and Correspondent, Madras Christian College Higher Secondary School; and Arun Mammen, Old Students Association president; were present.

Mr. Stalin recalled memories about his schooling days at the school. He hailed the alumni for contributing towards the development of the school. He was launching a programme on December 19, which would enable raising funds from public, former students and other organisations which would be used for putting up necessary infrastructure in government schools across the State. “Not everything can be done by the government. People have to understand and join us to fulfil the objective,” he said.

