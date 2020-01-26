CM attacks Stalin for questioning good governance recognition

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday hit out at DMK president M.K. Stalin for saying the Tamil Nadu government was not worthy of the recognition it had received on account of the State topping the Good Governance Index.

Speaking at the Tamil language martyrs’ commemoration event in Arumbakkam, Mr. Palaniswami said the State government had been bagging several recognitions and awards for its administration.

“DMK president Stalin is unable to digest the fact that AIADMK-led Tamil Nadu is the best-performing State in India. When SSI Wilson was killed by terrorists, Mr. Stalin immediately released a statement asking how Tamil Nadu can be adjudged number 1 when such instances were taking place. Mr. Stalin doesn’t even know that Tamil Nadu has not been adjudged number 1 based on just one incident, but on a comprehensive study of law and order in the State,” said Mr. Palaniswami.

Listing the achievements of the AIADMK government including construction of 10 flyovers in Chennai to reduce traffic congestion, bringing investments to create 70,000 jobs for Chennai, generating 16,151 MW power and becoming a power surplus State, creation of more manufacturing jobs and two-wheeler scheme for working class women, he said, “We promise that we will build houses for the poor and eliminate huts,” he said.

Mr. Palaniswami criticised the DMK leaders for promoting members from their own family. “Anyone can aspire to become the Chief Minister in the AIADMK. Can Durai Murugan aspire to become the CM in the DMK? There is no way. After Stalin, only Udhayanidhi Stalin will become its leader. Only in AIADMK, a person like me or O. Panneerselvam can become leader,” he said.

Mr. Palaniswami expressed confidence that an AIADMK member would become Chennai’s Mayor and that the AIADMK rule would continue in Tamil Nadu beyond 2021.