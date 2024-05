Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Thursday assured assistance to families of two victims who died in a road accident in Thottavilai in Tirunelveli district on May 22. Extending his condolences, Mr. Stalin said he has ordered for ensuring special treatment to those who were injured in the accident and admitted at the Asaripallam Government Hospital.

