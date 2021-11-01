CM asks PM to release MGNREGS funds

CHENNAI

Delay has led to wage liability of ₹1,178.12 crore, says Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, flagging the issue of delays in the payment of wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). He requested Mr. Modi to release the funds.

“The MGNREGS is considered a stable livelihood opportunity in rural areas and the present delay in wage payment is causing hardship to several thousands of rural households. It may make them to disown the scheme and lead to urban migration for employment opportunities,” Mr. Stalin said.

Fully utilised

The entire amount of ₹3,524.69 crore released by the Government of India to Tamil Nadu during FY 2021-22 had been fully utilised by crediting it into the workers’ accounts up to September 15, he said.

Since then, no further funds had been released towards wages by Government of India, which led to a wage liability of ₹1,178.12 crore up to November 1, he pointed out.

“As you are aware, it is one of the largest social security programmes that provides a maximum of 100 days of unskilled manual work to every household in rural areas,” the Chief Minister said.

He reiterated that funds towards wage payments may be released immediately, particularly considering the festival season.