CM asks party MLAs not to raise Governor’s issue in Assembly

January 10, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin has asked his party MLAs not to make any remarks against Governor R.N. Ravi or discuss the issue of the latter walking out of the Assembly on Monday during the ongoing session, which ends on Friday.

He was addressing MLAs at a customary meeting held by the party at the beginning of each Assembly session. Sources privy to the meeting said the Chief Minister had asked them not to put up any posters against the Governor.

Following Monday’s developments, posters were put up by DMK members in some areas of Chennai, featuring the hashtag ‘GetOutRavi’, which has been trending on Twitter.

Sources said the Chief Minister had asked the MLAs to discuss issues related to the State’s development and their constituencies. They said the Chief Minister was of the view that the government had responded appropriately by passing a resolution against the Governor for deviating from the prepared speech during his address, and the issue need not be raised further by the MLAs in the Assembly.