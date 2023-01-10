HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM asks party MLAs not to raise Governor’s issue in Assembly

January 10, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Following Monday’s developments, posters were put up by DMK members in some areas of Chennai, featuring the hashtag ‘GetOutRavi’, which has been trending on Twitter. 

Following Monday’s developments, posters were put up by DMK members in some areas of Chennai, featuring the hashtag ‘GetOutRavi’, which has been trending on Twitter.  | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin has asked his party MLAs not to make any remarks against Governor R.N. Ravi or discuss the issue of the latter walking out of the Assembly on Monday during the ongoing session, which ends on Friday.

He was addressing MLAs at a customary meeting held by the party at the beginning of each Assembly session. Sources privy to the meeting said the Chief Minister had asked them not to put up any posters against the Governor.

Following Monday’s developments, posters were put up by DMK members in some areas of Chennai, featuring the hashtag ‘GetOutRavi’, which has been trending on Twitter.

Sources said the Chief Minister had asked the MLAs to discuss issues related to the State’s development and their constituencies. They said the Chief Minister was of the view that the government had responded appropriately by passing a resolution against the Governor for deviating from the prepared speech during his address, and the issue need not be raised further by the MLAs in the Assembly.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / politics / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.