CM asks officials to handover assistance at the doorstep of ration cardholders

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami asked officials to hand over ₹1,000, being distributed as COVID-19 relief assistance to ration cardholders, at the doorstep of all those eligible in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts that are under complete lockdown. “Strict action will be taken if fair price shops are opened and money is distributed through them at this time,” he warned in a tweet.
Meanwhile, acting on complaints that officials in charge of distributing ₹1,000 aid to ration cardholders in Chennai and three adjoining districts (areas under complete lockdown) are asking people to visit fair price shops to collect the amount, the office of Registrar of Cooperative Societies has warned erring officials of severe action.
In a circular sent on Tuesday to field officials in the four districts, Additional Registrar M. Antonysamy John Peter stated that action would be taken both against monitoring officials and those attached to fair price shops.
The circular was issued to reiterate the State government’s instruction that the assistance would be disbursed at the doorstep of the ration cardholders.
A senior official said that as on date, around 53% of 22 lakh cards in the four districts were covered. The task of handing over the money would be completed in the next days, he added.
