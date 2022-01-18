CM asks Home Minister to release NDRF funds

CHENNAI

18 January 2022 00:00 IST

₹6,230.45 crore sought for flood relief

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterating his request to urgently release the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) assistance for the damages caused by the recent floods. The State government had submitted three memoranda seeking ₹6,230.45 crore from the Government of India towards relief and restoration.

“The State government has disbursed compensation from its funds to the victims of the flood and farmers whose crops were affected in the floods. It will be of immense help to the people of Tamil Nadu if NDRF assistance for the flood damages is released urgently,” Mr. Stalin said in his letter dated January 16, a copy of which was circulated to the media on Monday.

The third wave of COVID-19 has arrived, and the State government has fully geared up to fight it, he said.

“While the resource commitment required for managing the third wave of COVID-19 is daunting and is causing severe stress on the State’s finances, lockdown conditions will only add to the distress of people, who have only recently suffered in the aftermath of the floods,” Mr. Stalin added.