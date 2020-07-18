CM appreciates bravery of girl

Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami appreciated the brave act of an 11-year-old girl who managed to escape from the clutches of her kidnapper in Sembium.

According to police, on Tuesday, the class VI girl, who had gone to a shop, was intercepted by an unidentified person.

While he attempted to push her into the auto, she raised an alarm and managed to escape from his clutches after biting his hand. She ran towards her home. Later, she and her mother complained to the police. A special team of police personnel, after scrutinising CCTV footage, nabbed auto driver Haribabu, 24, of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar. He was booked under Protection of Children from Sexual offences (POCSO) Act and was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.

The Chief Minister sent gifts to her through City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal.