CM appeals to public to contribute towards aid for Sri Lanka

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to contribute funds towards the State government’s efforts to send humanitarian aid to the citizens of Sri Lanka, who have been affected by a crippling economic crisis.

The State government has decided to send humanitarian assistance including 40,000 tonnes of rice, 500 tonnes of milk powder and essential medicines as part of the first phase. “This is the time for us to extend assistance to those in need, to the extent possible. I request your contributions towards humanitarian assistance to the people of Sri Lanka,” he said in a statement.

“The contributions would be used to purchase [the relief material], and assistance would be sent in kind,” Mr. Stalin said.

Contributions to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund are exempt from Income Tax under Section 80(G) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Those intending to make the monetary contribution electronically could use the following link: https://ereceipt.tn.gov.in.cmprf/cmprf.html.

For bank transfer, the details are as follows: Indian Overseas Bank, Branch: Secretariat, Chennai 600009, Account No: 117201000000070, IFSC Code: IOBA0001172, CMPRF PAN: AAAGC0038F. For contributions from abroad: SWIFT Code: IOBAINBB001, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Office, Chennai.

Those contributing through ECS are requested to send the following details to avail themselves of the exemption from Income Tax: name of the contributor, sum, bank and branch, date, transaction details, contact number, email address and telephone/mobile number.

Contributions could also be made to the UPI-VPA ID tncmprf@iob through PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, Amazon Pay, MobiKwik, etc.

Contributions through demand draft could be sent to the Joint Secretary to Government & Treasurer, Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund, Finance (CMPRF) Department, Secretariat, Chennai 600009, Tamil Nadu, India.