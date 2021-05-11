CM appeals for contributions to fight COVID-19

CHENNAI

11 May 2021 22:34 IST

Contributions to be used exclusively for COVID-19 relief measures.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday appealed to the general public, charity institutions and corporates to contribute generously to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to help the State government fight the COVID-19 pandemic effectively.

In his appeal, Mr. Stalin said Tamil Nadu was under the grip of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the State has 1,52,389 active cases, of whom 31,410 were on oxygen support. “The current wave has placed immense stress on the State’s health infrastructure and our people. My government has marshalled all its resources in combating this unprecedented challenge, to protect the lives and livelihood of the people.”

The State government has imposed a complete lockdown to break the disease transmission chain, in spite of its impact on our economy, he pointed out. In this critical situation, the State needed additional resources to combat the second wave, in the backdrop of an economy struggling to recover from the impact of the epidemic.

“Crises always bring out the best in humanity. It is the time for all of us to stand together and win this war. In this background, I make this personal appeal to all of you to contribute generously to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. I assure you that your contributions at this crucial juncture will be exclusively used for Covid -19 mitigation measures like oxygen generation and storage facilities, setting up of beds with oxygen, procurement of oxygen concentrators, RTPCR kits, other lifesaving drugs, vaccines, and other equipment,” he said.

The details of donations received and expenditure incurred for the above measures from this Fund would be transparently made available in public domain, he said. Such contributions will be entitled to 100% Tax exemption under Section 80 (G) of the Income Tax Act. Foreign contributions by NRIs or Foreign entities to this Fund (CMPRF) are exempted under section 50 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

"All contributions from individuals and organizations above Rs.10 lakh will be acknowledged by name through press and media release. An official receipt will also be sent to all contributors," he said.

Contributions may preferably be made by electronic mode

i) Internet banking or using Credit /Debit cards from the following website: https://ereceipt.tn.gov.in/cmprf/cmprf.html

ii) Electronic Clearing System (ECS)/ NEFT/ RTGS to the designated Savings Bank Account of CMPRF to Indian Overseas Bank, Secretariat, Chennai – 600009, Tamil Nadu, India.

Bank : Indian Overseas Bank

Branch : Secretariat Branch, Chennai 600009

S.B A/C No. : 117201000000070

IFS Code : IOBA0001172

MICR Code : 600020061

CMPRF PAN : AAAGC0038F

iii) UPI-VPA ID : tncmprf@iob and various other mobile applications such as PhonePe, Google Pay, PayTM, Amazon Pay, Mobikwik and others.

iv) Contributors who remit the amount online through ECS, may kindly provide the following details for sending the official receipt to enable them to avail Income Tax exemption:-

1) Name of the contributor 2) Amount of contribution

3) Bank and Branch 4) Date of Remittance 5) Transaction Ref.No.

6) Address for communication 7) e-mail. 8) Phone/mobile numbers

v) Foreign contributions can be done using SWIFT Code IOBAINBB001, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Office, Chennai.

vi) In the event that contribution cannot be made electronically, the crossed Account Payee Cheques or Demand Drafts can be sent by registered post to the following address:-

The Joint Secretary to Government and Treasurer,

Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund,

Finance Department,

Government of Tamil Nadu, Secretariat,

Chennai – 600 009. Tamil Nadu, India.

E-mail : jscmprf@tn.gov.in

In addition to the above contributions to CMPRF, Companies who want to contribute to COVID relief as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility are requested to remit their contributions to the following account of the State’s Disaster Management Authority:

Bank : Indian Overseas Bank

Branch : Secretariat Branch, Chennai 600009

A/C No. : 117201000017908

IFS Code: IOBA0001172