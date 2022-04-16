Tamil Nadu

CM announces solatium

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced a solatium of ₹5 lakh each to the kin of two persons who were killed in a stampede during Lord Kallazhagar’s entry into the Vagai.

Expressing his condolences, he also announced ₹2 lakh to those who suffered severe injuries and ₹1 lakh to those who suffered minor injuries.

He has ordered the immediate release of the amount from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund, according to an official release.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 16, 2022 4:55:12 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/cm-announces-solatium/article65326079.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY