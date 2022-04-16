CM announces solatium
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced a solatium of ₹5 lakh each to the kin of two persons who were killed in a stampede during Lord Kallazhagar’s entry into the Vagai.
Expressing his condolences, he also announced ₹2 lakh to those who suffered severe injuries and ₹1 lakh to those who suffered minor injuries.
He has ordered the immediate release of the amount from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund, according to an official release.
