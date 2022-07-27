CM announces solatium for kabadi player

Special Correspondent July 27, 2022 20:40 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday condoled the death of a youth who died while playing kabadi and announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to the bereaved family.

Sanjay alias Vimalraj, 21, took part in the kabadi tournament held at Vallam Madhura Manadikuppam village near Panruti in Cuddalore district on July 24, when he died, an official release said.