Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday condoled the death of a boy in Pudukkottai district and announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

The nine-year old boy Nithishkumar, son of Nadimuthu and Bodhini of Pappanviduthi village near Alangulam in Pudukkottai district died in an "untoward incident," an official release said.