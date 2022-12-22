CM announces Pongal gift of raw rice, jaggery and ₹1,000

December 22, 2022 06:55 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday announced a Pongal gift of one kg each of raw rice and jaggery and ₹1,000 for all ration cardholders eligible for rice and Sri Lankan refugees living in rehabilitation camps.

The decision to distribute the gift was taken at a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister at the Secretariat.

A State government press release said a total of 2.19 crore cardholders would get the hamper, and it would cost the government ₹2,356.67 crore. The Chief Minister will launch the distribution of the gift in Chennai on January 2, 2023, while Ministers will do the same in the districts.

