CM announces increase in food allocation for students in government-run hostels

October 05, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced on Wednesday that food allocation for school and college students in government-run hostels will be increased to ₹ 1,400 and ₹ 1,500 per student per month, respectively.

Addressing the concluding session of the two-day conference of Collectors in Chennai, he pointed out that the present allocation was ₹ 1,100 for both school and college students. He said the move, which would benefit 1,71,844 students, would cost ₹68.77 crore more to the exchequer. However, the government has viewed it as an investment in education, he added.

Other announcements made at the conference include the implementation of a special scheme within the next two years to repair and improve infrastructure in hostels for students from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, and Most Backward Classes. He said a guidance committee headed by the Chief Secretary would be formed to allow permissions for expediting the construction of roads in places where tribal communities lived.

Mr. Stalin said that efforts would be made in consultation with the Madras High Court to produce trial prisoners through video conferencing instead of physically bringing them to the courts. He said the assistance provided for those, who were previously involved in producing illicit liquor but are now being rehabilitated, would be increased from ₹ 30,000 to ₹ 50,000.

He asked the Home Secretary to design a new review mechanism and share it with Collectors and the Director General of Police for a monthly review of cases filed in relation to violence against women and children by the Collectors in every district. He said this review process would come into force within a month.

He asked the Collectors to pay special attention to certain issues in relation to operation of free buses for women, functioning of hospitals, condition of roads and sewage networks. He asked them to pay special attention to land-related issues that often became law and order issues and the review of hospitals. He lauded the Collectors for their role in the effective and quick implementation of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme.

The following IAS officers were honoured with awards for their performance in various categories at the conference: A. Arun Thamburaj, T. Prabhushankar, V. Vishnu, S. Visakan, Alby John Varghese, Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, M. Pradeep Kumar, K. Senthil Raj, D. Mohan, and V.P. Jayaseelan.

