CM announces awards for scholars

CHENNAI

27 January 2022 00:17 IST

Nanjil Sampath gets Anna Award

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday announced the 2021 awards for scholars, organisations and media houses that contributed to the development of Tamil language.

In a statement, he said from this year the award money has been increased to ₹2 lakh from ₹1 lakh each. The award-winners will be honoured with a one-sovereign gold medal, a shawl and a citation.

Perarignar Anna Award will be presented to Nanjil Sampath while Mahakavi Bharathiyar Award will be conferred on Bharathi Krishnakumar.

Pavendhar Bharathidasan Award will be presented to Senthalai Gowthaman while Sollin Selvar Award will be given to Surya Xavier.

Madukkur Ramalingam has been chosen for Singaravelar Award and Malaysian Tamil Writers Association for Thamizhthai Award.

As per the announcement, Thiruvalluvar Award will be conferred on Sanjeevirayar and Si Pa Aditanar Award will be presented to Uyirmmai magazine.

Bharathi Baskar will be presented Kambar Award while G.U. Pope Award will be given to veteran journalist and former Readers’ Editor of The Hindu A.S. Panneerselvan.

Maraimalai Adigalar Award will be presented to Suki Sivam and Ilango Adigal Award will go to Nellai Kanan. Ayothidas Pandithar Award will be presented to Gnana Aloysius.