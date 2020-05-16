Tamil Nadu

CM announces ₹50 lakh solatium

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced a solatium of ₹50 lakh to the family of Kumar, a gram panchayat official in Srirangam, who was engaged in COVID-19 duty and was killed in a road accident while returning home.

Mr. Kumar was on duty at the Government College of Engineering at Sethurapati where citizens repatriated from abroad were being quarantined. After finishing his duty, he was returning home, when he was killed in an accident on the Madurai-Chennai bypass, said Mr. Palaniswami.

Expressing his condolences, the Chief Minister said ₹50 lakh would be given from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund and a government job would be provided to one family member.

