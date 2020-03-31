CM announces 3-month deferral of property tax, co-op loan dues

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday announced the deferment of co-operative loan repayment, property tax and other dues by three months in view of the COVID-19 lockdown. The measures would benefit middle- and low-income groups, farmers and entrepreneurs.

The Chief Minister also called on Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Raj Bhavan to brief him on the measures taken by the government to deal with the pandemic and its impact.

He announced an extension of the deadline for the payment of property tax and water charges to the local bodies by three months, until June 30.

“Many firms are not in a position to pay salaries and businesses have been severely affected. Daily-wage labourers are among the worst-affected. We are hoping that the CM's announcement would bring them temporary relief as far as their dues are concerned,” a top official told The Hindu.

Mr. Palaniswami announced a three-month extension of the deadline (until June 30) for the repayment of loans obtained from co-operative banks, fishermen’s cooperative societies and handloom weavers’ cooperative societies.

He extended by three months the deadline for the payment of dues to co-operative housing societies and the Tamil Nadu Housing Board, until June 30.

He also announced an extension of the deadline for the repayment of loans obtained by Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), which have obtained loans from the Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC) Limited.

The deadline for the repayment of soft loans obtained from the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (Sipcot) has been extended by three months. The deadline for the payment of operational and maintenance costs by units located in Sipcot industrial parks has also been extended by three months.

Mr. Palaniswami said a ‘COVID Relief and Development Scheme’ would be implemented, with an allocation of ₹200 crore for providing loans to help meet the urgent capital requirements of around 2,000 MSME units that have obtained loans from TIIC.

He also extended till June 30 the validity of various licences and fitness certificates obtained under the Motor Vehicles Act, which were due for renewal. The same will apply to licences obtained under the Weights & Measures Act and the Tamil Nadu Shops & Establishments Act that are due for renewal. “Medical experts are insisting that people should remain indoors and prevent the State from entering stage 3 [of the pandemic]. The people should follow the time restrictions announced by the State government for getting essential supplies. I urge the people not to believe rumours. The State government will take severe action against rumour-mongers,” Mr. Palaniswami said.