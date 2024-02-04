CM announces ₹25 crore to improve infra in stadiums

February 04, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - Chennai

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced ₹25 crore to improve infrastructure of stadiums in Chennai that are over 25 years old.

A government release said that the funds would be spent to improve their infrastructure, in line with international standards.

According to the announcement, the hockey ground at Mayor Radhakrishnan stadium in Egmore would be improved at a cost of ₹11.34 crore; Jawaharlal Nehru stadium at a cost of ₹5.71 crore; Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium at a cost of ₹2.35 crore; Velacherry swimming complex at a cost of ₹4.72 crore; and Nungambakkam Tennis stadium at a cost of ₹88 lakh.

