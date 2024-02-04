ADVERTISEMENT

CM announces ₹25 crore to improve infra in stadiums

February 04, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced ₹25 crore to improve infrastructure of stadiums in Chennai that are over 25 years old.

A government release said that the funds would be spent to improve their infrastructure, in line with international standards.

According to the announcement, the hockey ground at Mayor Radhakrishnan stadium in Egmore would be improved at a cost of ₹11.34 crore; Jawaharlal Nehru stadium at a cost of ₹5.71 crore; Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium at a cost of ₹2.35 crore; Velacherry swimming complex at a cost of ₹4.72 crore; and Nungambakkam Tennis stadium at a cost of ₹88 lakh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US