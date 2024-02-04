GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM announces ₹25 crore to improve infra in stadiums

February 04, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced ₹25 crore to improve infrastructure of stadiums in Chennai that are over 25 years old.

A government release said that the funds would be spent to improve their infrastructure, in line with international standards.

According to the announcement, the hockey ground at Mayor Radhakrishnan stadium in Egmore would be improved at a cost of ₹11.34 crore; Jawaharlal Nehru stadium at a cost of ₹5.71 crore; Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium at a cost of ₹2.35 crore; Velacherry swimming complex at a cost of ₹4.72 crore; and Nungambakkam Tennis stadium at a cost of ₹88 lakh.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.