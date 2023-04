CM announces ₹2 lakh solatium to kin of Villupuram store employee

April 06, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday announced a solatium of ₹2 lakh to kin of Ibrahim, who was working in a store and was hacked to death by two persons in Villupuram. In a release extending his condolences, the Chief Minister ordered the release of the amount from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. ADVERTISEMENT

