CM announces ₹1,242-cr. schemes for Salem

12 December 2021 00:00 IST

Underground drainage to be laid

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced ₹1,242 crore-worth development schemes for Salem district at an event held to launch the Namukku namme scheme and an urban employment programme. He distributed welfare among the people.

Addressing the event, Mr. Stalin said development works to the tune of ₹1,242 crore would be implemented in the district. Listing some of the projects, Mr. Stalin said an underground drainage system would be laid at cost of ₹530 crore in the Salem Corporation limits, in places where it is yet to be laid. He said drinking water schemes, at a cost of ₹158 crore, would be implemented in the Salem Corporation limits to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply.

A total of ₹69 crore will be allocated for development of Bodinaikenpatti, Mokkaneri and Alikuttai waterbodies. A rail overbridge at a cost of ₹120 crore in Ammapet, a multi-purpose sports complex worth ₹20 crore, development of Corporation roads at ₹20 crore are among the other projects.

Mr. Stalin said an integrated textile park would soon come up in Salem. The Chief Minister said a multi-purpose production centre would be set up at a cost of ₹25 crore, and it would benefit silver anklet manufacturers. A TIDEL software park would be set up in Karuppur to create job opportunities for the youth, Mr. Stalin said.