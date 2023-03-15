HamberMenu
CM announces ₹10 lakh solatium to kin of Tasmac employee

Arjunan was undergoing treatment, after an unidentified youth hurled a bottle filled with some liquid fuel, which exploded inside a TASMAC outlet in Pallathur near Karaikudi in Sivaganga district on March 3

March 15, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday announced a solatium of ₹10 lakh to kin of Tasmac employee Arjunan who died on Tuesday night.

Arjunan was undergoing treatment, after an unidentified youth hurled a bottle filled with some liquid fuel, which exploded inside a TASMAC outlet in Pallathur near Karaikudi in Sivaganga district on March 3. He succumbed to injuries.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin noted that Tasmac had extended a ₹3 lakh assistance to Arjunan’s family and had borne the treatment expenses. Anguished over his demise, he had ordered for the release of the amount from the Chief Minister’s public relief fund, and also to offer a government job to one family member of Arujunan on compassionate grounds.

Police have arrested the youth and are taking appropriate action, he added.

