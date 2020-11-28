CM announces ₹10 lakh aid for cyclone victims

CHENNAI

28 November 2020 01:30 IST

‘Those whose houses were damaged will be compensated’

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday announced financial assistance of ₹10 lakh each to the families of the four persons who died during Cyclone Nivar.

In a statement, he said despite several precautionary measures, four persons died due to the cyclone and heavy rain.

The aid of ₹10 lakh each includes ₹4 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund and ₹6 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

Huts destroyed

Over 300 huts were destroyed completely and another 1,439 partially during the cyclone. Additionally, 38 tiled houses were damaged completely and 161 partially. “Appropriate compensation will be given to those whose houses were damaged,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

As for the loss of cattle, the compensation will be ₹30,000 for a cow, ₹25,000 for an ox, ₹16,000 for a calf and ₹3,000 for a goat. Sixty-one cows, five buffaloes, 65 calves, and 114 goats died during the cyclone.

Over 2,000 trees fell in 18 districts — Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Ranipet, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Tirupattur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvarur, Vellore and Villupuram — affected by the cyclone.

“The fallen trees were removed on a war-footing and traffic has been restored on those roads,” the Chief Minister said.

Over 100 electric transformers and about 2,900 electric poles were damaged due to Nivar, and efforts were on to replace them.

Based on calculations of crop loss, compensation will be provided to farmers from the disaster response fund, he said, adding that he had instructed officials to ensure that farmers who have insured their crops get their claims.

‘Extend cooperation’

“My government has been working on a war-footing to restore everything that was damaged due to the cyclone. I appeal to the people to extend their cooperation to the efforts,” Mr. Palaniswami added.

Mr. Palaniswami also said he had instructed officials to chalk out plans to permanently resolve water inundation issues in Velachery, Mudichur, Varadarajapuram and Tambaram.