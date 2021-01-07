CM and Deputy CM to flag off jallikattu at Alanganallur: Minister

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam will flag off the 'jallikattu' event at Alanganallur on January 16, said Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar, here on Thursday.

He was addressing the mediapersons, along with District Collector T. Anbalagan, after inspecting the arrangements made for jallikattu at Alanganallur and Palamedu. The State government is conducting jallikattu, the traditional bull taming sport, during Pongal amidst the COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring that all precautionary measures were being followed. The rural local bodies, police and revenue department officials were working together to ensure that all safety precautions were being followed, he said.

According to the Government Order passed on Wednesday, the jallikattu event will be held at Avaniapuram on January 14, Palamedu on January 15 and Alanganallur on January 16. The registration of all bull tamers will take place on January 9 and registration for bulls will take place on January 11.

RT-PCR tests will be conducted for bull tamers, bull owners and helpers, and members of jallikattu organising committees. Tests will be conducted for those participating in Avaniapuram on January 10 and 11; Palamedu on January 11 and 12; and Alanganallur on January 12 and 13, the Minister said. “The test reports obtained from government-recognised testing centres will also be approved,” he added.

Arrangements will be made in the spectators’ gallery in such a manner that the personal distancing norms will be followed. The spectators must compulsorily wear face masks, undergo thermal screening and maintain adequate distance from each other. The bull tamers will be allowed in eight batches and 75 players will be allowed to participate in each batch.

The Minister and the Collector also inspected the Sathiyar dam, where the water level has reached its optimum capacity after several years.