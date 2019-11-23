CM accuses Stalin of trying to stall polls

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday alleged that Opposition leader and DMK president M.K. Stalin was making all-out efforts to stall the proposed local body elections in Tamil Nadu. He claimed that following the AIADMK’s victory in the recent bypolls to the Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly constituencies, Mr. Stalin was scared that the DMK would be crushed in the civic polls and hence was seeking to stall them.

Formally inaugurating the Tenkasi district, the 33rd district of Tamil Nadu carved out of Tirunelveli, Mr. Palaniswami said the State Election Commission would soon notify the civic poll schedule as directed by the Supreme Court and conduct the elections on the basis of electoral rolls prepared prior to the creation of the new districts.

However, Mr. Stalin was opposing the indirect election of Mayors and chairpersons of municipalities and the town panchayats even though he, as the then Minister for Local Administration, had introduced similar indirect elections in 2006.

Mr. Palaniswami denied the opposition charge that his administration was a “slave” to the BJP-led Centre and hence it had aligned with the national party for the Lok Sabha polls.

Lists achievements

“We have got the sanction for AIIMS, coming up in Madurai, and obtained the Centre’s nod for starting six medical colleges in which 900 additional MBBS seats will be created.

Efforts are on to get approval for starting three more medical colleges in Krishnagiri, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam.

When they (the DMK) were a part of the central government, only that family (of late DMK president M. Karunanidhi) flourished on all fronts,” he said.

He reiterated his charge that the DMK, after giving its nod for NEET, methane project, expansion of Sterlite Copper and so on for obvious reasons, when it was in power, was instigating people to protest against the present government.

Asserting that the AIADMK regime was a ‘performing government’, the Chief Minister said 88 of the 453 new projects announced by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and himself in the Assembly under Rule 110 had already been executed while 280 projects were about to be completed. As preparatory works had been put on track for 74 projects, the State government was waiting for mandatory clearance from the Centre to implement nine projects and two more projects had been challenged in the court of law.

Even as the district collectors were receiving petitions from the public on every Mondays from the aggrieved petitions and conducting mass contact programmes in remote villages, over 9.72 lakh petitions had been received during the Chief Minister’s Special Grievances Redress Programme being organised across the State. Of these, 5,11,156 appeals from the public had been fulfilled and positive action taken on 23,535 petitions.

Though 4.32 lakh petitions were rejected, the Collectors had been asked to re-examine those petitions for taking appropriate and positive action on those appeals. “More importantly, the officials have been asked to provide the reason behind rejection of the petition,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

The Chief Minister, who listed his government’s achievements in healthcare, organ transplantation, foodgrain production, school and higher education, ‘kudimaraamaththu’ and so on, said the government had given over 5 tonnes of free gold to over 11 lakh poor beneficiaries, ₹3,955 crore towards marriage assistance and ₹362 crore worth scooters to 1,54,592 poor working women.

He announced that a new museum would come up at Konthagai village in Thirubhuvanam taluk of Sivaganga district on an outlay of Rs. 12.21 crore to showcase 6,820 artefacts found in Keeladi.