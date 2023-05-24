HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Clubs, hotels in T.N. are violating liquor vending licence conditions, PIL in Madras High Court alleges

The litigant, an advocate, has alleged that clubs stay open beyond permissible hours and serve liquor to non members as well; he has sought a direction to the Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise to conduct surprise inspections and take action in this regard

May 24, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 11:51 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photograph used for representational purposes only

File photograph used for representational purposes only

An advocate has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition in the Madras High Court, accusing many private clubs and hotels in the State of violating the liquor vending licence conditions of Tamil Nadu, by serving liquor beyond the stipulated times every day, and by allowing non members to consume liquor at their premises.

A summer vacation bench of Justices B. Pugalendhi and V. Lakshminarayanan is expected to hear the PIL petition on Thursday. The petitioner, P. Suresh Babu has sought a direction to the Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise to conduct surprise inspections at the premises of those holding FL2 and FL3 licences.

The petitioner said, the FL2 licence was issued to non proprietary clubs to serve liquor to members and guests who accompany the members. The FL3 licence was issued to serve liquor to hotel guests in their rooms. Both these licences were being misused widely by many clubs and hotels, he alleged.

Stating that the clubs were supposed to serve liquor only between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. as per the licence conditions, the litigant named some clubs in Chennai city and alleged that they remained open till 1 a.m. or 3 a.m., besides allowing non members to consume liquor beyond the permissible hours.

Though the petitioner had made a representation in this regard to the Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise on May 12, he said: “Even after receipt of the representation, the respondent had not even raised their little finger against the violators till date.”

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / court administration

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.