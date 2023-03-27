Clubbing of schools aims to prevent differences between students of various communities, says Minister

March 27, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The decision to club all schools run by various State government departments under the School Education Department was aimed at preventing any differences between students of various communities, Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj said in the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

In her reply to concerns raised by MLA M. Jagan Moorthy (Kilvaithinankuppam) in the House, Ms. Selvaraj said the allocation to her department was comparatively low since the Union government decided to credit the scholarship to students directly into their bank accounts and not through the State government.

Labour Minister C.V. Ganesan joined in to list out various measures implemented for the welfare of Scheduled Caste communities in the State and further pointed out that it was the DMK government which constituted the State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan pointed out that the decision to club all schools under the School Education Department was arrived at in view of the reports received from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, House’s Committee on Public Accounts, and the Vigilance Department.