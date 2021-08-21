Cloudy skies, rains forecast for TN over the next few days

On Saturday morning, parts of Chennai were lashed with heavy rain

Many parts of the city received heavy rain on Saturday morning, as an upper air circulation over the Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka coasts brought with it rain-bearing clouds.

According to the Met Office, the city is likely to continue to have cloudy skies with moderate rain or thundershowers over the next couple of days with some areas even getting heavy showers. It could be heavy in some places at certain times. “The cyclonic wind circulation extends from a height of 1.5 km to 3.5 km above mean sea level over the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka and rains have been forecast for the State till the 25th,” explained officials at the Regional Meteorological Centre here.

On Sunday, a thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas. Thunderstorms with heavy rain are likely to occur at isolated places over Cuddalore, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipettai, Salem, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Thenkasi, Dindigul, Madurai and Delta districts.

Several roads in various parts of Chennai were flooded, while some other parts such as Tiruvanmiyur had no rainfall at all.

Weather blogger Pradeep John said that places including Puzhal, Korattur, Perambur, Nungambakkam, Villivakkam and Egmore benefited from the morning spell, which eluded south Chennai. He also said that morning rains, from 8.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. were very rare during the southwest monsoon because we depend on heat-based convective activities that usually happen in the evening or at night.