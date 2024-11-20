 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cloudburst in Pamban triggers torrential downpour

Nearly 19 cm of rainfall was recorded in Pamban weather station within three hours on Wednesday afternoon.

Updated - November 21, 2024 01:07 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Water stagnates at Ramanathapuram’s old bus stand after the heavy rain on November 20, 2024.

Water stagnates at Ramanathapuram’s old bus stand after the heavy rain on November 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Torrential rain pounded Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday afternoon. Within three hours, nearly 19 cm of rainfall was recorded in Pamban weather station. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has confirmed the extreme event as a cloudburst.

With some of the south coastal Tamil Nadu and delta districts receiving heavy rainfall for six days now, the RMC has upgraded and issued red alert, indicating possibility of extremely heavy rainfall to occur in Ramanathapuram, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Karaikal till 8.30 a.m. on Thursday.

Pamban in Ramanathapuram logged in a whopping 28 cm of rainfall by 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday. Some of the other weather stations that recorded a heavy rainfall include Nagapattinam and Karaikal (9 cm each).

S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the weather station in Pamban received 10 cm of rainfall between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Cloudbursts are characterised by sudden, intense rainfall exceeding 10 cm/hour over a limited geographical area. Formation of strong cloud cover can lead to a cloudburst and cause intense and short rain spell.

The upper air circulation over Comorin area influenced heavy rainfall over south coastal and delta districts. A weather system over Arabian sea too aided the wet spell and kept northeast monsoon vigorous over south Tamil Nadu, he said.

The RMC has also predicted very heavy rainfall in isolated places of Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts and heavy rainfall for delta districts till Thursday morning.

A new weather system is being tracked to revive rainfall over coastal Tamil Nadu. The RMC has forecast rainfall to be intense in delta districts on November 25 and November 26. Some parts of north Tamil Nadu may receive heavy rainfall on November 26.

Published - November 20, 2024 08:21 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.