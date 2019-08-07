Closure of Sterlite was not knee-jerk reaction, says govt.

The State government on Tuesday stoutly denied the contention of private natural resources company Vedanta Ltd. that the latter’s Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi was closed down only as a knee-jerk reaction to the death of 13 protesters during the police firing on May 22, 2018.

Arguing before a Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and V. Bhavani Subbaroyan, senior counsel K.V. Viswanathan, assisted by government advocate Yogesh Kanna, said the arguments advanced on behalf of Vedanta on the ground of “malice in law” was unjustified and unfair if not mischievous.

“Law says don’t go only by public sentiments without any other materials. Only then, it is malice in law. Whereas in this case, cogent materials were available with us for having taken action. Their argument is as if there were protests followed by firing and then closure of the unit. It is not so,” the counsel clarified. He pointed out that there had been a spate of complaints against the plant for years and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board had acted upon those complaints.

The plant had been responsible for soil, air and groundwater pollution and there was gas leak during 2013, he alleged.

“They (Vedanta) are now using protest as an excuse to wash of all their sins,” he said and pointed out that the TNPCB had refused to grant consent to operate to the plant on April 9, 2018, itself which was more than a month before the police firing took place in Thoothukudi, killling 13 anti-Sterlite protesters.

After arguing for almost the entire day, the senior counsel obtained permission from the Bench to continue his arguments on Wednesday.

Thereafter, advocate general Vijay Narayan would be making his submissions. The marathon arguments in the case had been going on for days together on a batch of cases filed by Vedanta against the closure of the copper plant last year.