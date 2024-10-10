Close stone quarry near Alangulam: Premallatha Vijayakant

DMDK general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant on Thursday urged the Tamil Nadu government to inspect and shut down a crusher and stone quarry near Alangulam in Tenkasi district. In a statement, she said the stone quarry at Odakkarai Thulukkapatti had been quarrying beyond permissible levels. “Locals had complained of minerals worth ₹600 crore being quarried illegally and transported to Kerala in the last one-and-a-half years. Cracks have developed in houses nearby owing to the use of explosives by the quarry. The government should immediately inspect it and shut it down.”

