Clip showing ‘adulteration’ of milk is fake, says Aavin

Aavin on Wednesday said it will investigate a video doing the rounds that allegedly shows milk sent to its Tiruvannamalai dairy being mixed with sugar and water.

Dismissing as fake the video in which the secretary of a cooperative society and his family are seen mixing something into milk cans, Aavin officials said there was no trace of adulteration in the milk samples lifted from that society. “We checked records for a month but there was no discrepancy,” they said.

Aavin Managing Director M. Vallalar said the Collector would be apprised of the issue and if need be police help would be sought. “The video is trying to defame Aavin. We will issue notices to the respective media houses,” he said.

S.A. Ponnusamy of the Tamil Nadu Milk Retailers and Employees Welfare Association said the Tiruvannamalai dairy was notorious for such malpractice and action must be taken on errant officials and office-bearers after a proper investigation. “Food adulteration, especially that of milk, must not be taken lightly. Teams from Food Safety Department and the police must be formed to make surprise checks to ensure quality,” he said.