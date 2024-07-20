Climate change is a problem young graduates need to address, says Nobel laureate

Climate change, an irreversible process, is a problem that young graduates would have to address as the generation he belonged to had largely ignored the threat, leaving the problem to the younger generation,” Nobel laureate Brian K. Kobilka said, at the 61st convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

It would require creative individuals from varied disciplines to address the issue, the 2012 recipient of Chemistry Nobel prize said. He was awarded the Nobel, along with Robert Lefkowitz, for their work on G protein-coupled receptors.

The American physiologist said the evolution of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a new challenge — one that could lead to advances in science and medicine; but it could also be used as a weapon. He hoped that some of the graduates would consider a career to help address such challenges.

He attributed his success in his career to having found his passion; his role models and mentors; a recognition of his strengths and weaknesses; a work-family life balance; and most importantly, “I was not afraid to fail. I found ways to learn from my failures,” he told the students.

When he launched his career in 1990, he said the goal was to obtain structures of a G protein-coupled receptor in inactive and active states. “It took 21 years to achieve this goal and ultimately led to my being awarded a Nobel Prize. During those 21 years, I learned many things about how these G Receptors work from my many failed experiments,” he recalled.

Institute director V. Kamakoti, in his annual report, said 3,016 degrees, including joint and dual degrees, were awarded at the convocation and 2,636 students graduated. A total of 444 PhD degrees were also awarded. The chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation, S. Somanath, was awarded a PhD in Mechanical Engineering at the convocation.

Pawan Goenka, chairman of the Board of Governors of the institute said, the graduates could make significant and audacious moves and take big bets, disruptions that reshape industries, countries.

“The road to Viksit Bharat (Developed) will come from technology and innovation,” he said, adding that the graduating class of IIT-Madras could create building blocks of inclusive growth by leveraging technology.

